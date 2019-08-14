Youth Mentoring Roundtable Discussion Set

Representatives from Youth Mentoring programs in St. Mary’s County are invited to attend a roundtable discussion at 5:30 pm Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Lexington Park Library. The roundtable discussion is being hosted by the Behavioral Health Action Team, a program of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown supports the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership.

The event will be held in Meeting Room B at the library, which is located at 21677 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Blvd. in Lexington Park.

Participants in the roundtable will focus on identifying:

The most successful strategies and curricula for youth mentoring programs

The collective needs of local youth mentoring programs in St. Mary’s County

Various opportunities for collaboration between the Behavioral Health Action Team partner organizations and youth mentoring programs

Tickets are not required for admission to the event, however, RSVPs are requested to make sure adequate seating is provided for all who want to participate. For more information on the BHAT or the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, visit the organization’s website.

For more information, please contact the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership by calling 301-475-6777 or by email at stmaryspartnership@gmail.com.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.