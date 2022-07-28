Young Artists Sought for Sotterley Contest

As part of Historic Sotterley‘s Day of Unity and Healing event on August 20, a Creative Expressions Contest will be held to honor the themes of the day.

The Day of Unity and Healing will celebrate and remember African-American spirit and culture.

Deadline to submit work for the contest will be August 15.

Winners of the contest will receive a cash prize, and all submitted work will be on loan for a year to be displayed at Historic Sotterley and other library and gallery partners. Artists will be notified of public exhibits of their work, and the art will be returned to them at the end of the year.

There is no entry fee for submission.

Requirements:

All artwork or creative expressions must be original.

A completed packet of required forms must be turned in with submission.

Artists younger than 18 may enter, but a parent or legal guardian must sign a release form.

No offensive, derogatory, disparaging, or inappropriate references to any group or person.

No unlawful material or content in violation of state or local law.

No third-party advertisements, logos, slogans, trademarks, or characters.

Themes:

From Slavery to Freedom

The link between slavery and racism

Southern Maryland and the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade

The Underground Railroad

Tobacco Farming and Southern Maryland

Racial Unity

Overcoming Racial Injustice

Categories:

Written Essay, Spoken Word, or Poetry

Drawings, Paintings, Posters, Storyboards

Photographs (Photo release required)

Mixed Media (Digital) / Multi-media / performance art

Woodwork, Sculptures (weight not to exceed 20 pounds)

For questions or details on submitting work, email Gwen Bankins at [email protected].