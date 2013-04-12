‘Where In the World?’ Photo Quiz Continues!

Posted by Editor on Friday, April 12, 2013 · 3 Comments

Posted by JefClarkArt

On Friday, March 29 the Lexington Park Leader successfully launched the Where in the World Is That? Photo Contest in collaboration with JefClarkArt. This new feature series, to be found every other Friday in this online business publication, will offer photographs of readily available and accessible scenes—primarily ones found in St. Mary’s County or very close by, but also on occasion from sites further afield such as Washington, D.C. The photographs will not be identified and will not necessarily be obvious to the viewer, but will be of scenes and sites that the clever and the curious will be able to pinpoint … after a little pondering.

All of the photos for the contest will be provided by JefClarkArt, as local resident and photographer Jeffrey Clark is professionally known. His website offers a wide array of photographs of old tobacco barns, Potomac River sunsets, old cemeteries, antique cars, exotic animals and other delights of Southern Maryland as well as from a big game safari (photographic, that is) in South Africa, tropical gardens in Key West, city scenes from New York and Baltimore and multiple other topics of interest. Most of the photographs seen are available for purchase.

In response to the unveiling of Where in the World?, the Leader had some 45 readers post their guesses as to the location of the highly unlikely scene presented. Some got it right, some missed by a mile. This gas station had great prices, but it is hard to find them open. The photo was taken at the intersection of Great Mills and Chancellor’s Run Roads in Lexington Park.

Readers should be warned that future postings may require a little more cogitation than the debut offering. So, tune in to the LexLeader and test your powers of observation.

Here’s the next stumper: