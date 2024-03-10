Women’s Wellness Day 2024

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is hosting its annual Women’s Wellness Day on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm at James A. Forrest Career Technology Center in Leonardtown.

Guest speakers will be present to discuss topics like reproductive health and stroke. Enjoy a day of complimentary breakfast, lunch, and health education!

Additionally, menstrual product donations will be accepted at the event for those experiencing period poverty.

This event is free and open to the public, however, registration is required. Register online or call 301-475-6019 to reserve your seat!