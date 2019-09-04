Winners in 5th District Art & App Contests Honored

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer welcomed winners of the annual 5th District Congressional Art and App Competitions to a reception Aug. 20 in Waldorf.

The annual Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to showcase the artistic talent of high school students in the Fifth District.

Amber Fanelli, a senior at Chopticon High School in St. Mary’s County, won this year’s competition with her piece titled “La Jolla Rocks,” which is now displayed in the US Capitol complex.

The annual Congressional App Challenge is modeled after the Congressional Art Competition and is designed to promote innovation and engagement in science, technology, engineering, and math education fields.

Destini Brown, a student at Gwynn Park High School in Prince George’s County, won first place with her app, “How Are You Feeling?” Her app is designed to help those with autism process their emotions.

“I was pleased to honor the talented Fifth District students who won the congressional art and app competitions,” Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said. “The students who participated in both competitions showcased an extraordinary level of skill and talent. I was extremely impressed by their hard work and enthusiasm to create.”

The following students were honored at the reception held at the Waldorf West Library:

Congressional Art Competition

First Place: Amber Fanelli, “La Jolla Rocks”

“La Jolla Rocks” Second Place: Munachiso Nwachukwu, “Igbo Royalty”

“Igbo Royalty” Third Place: Gray Hall, “Movie Mania”

Congressional App Competition

First Place: Destini Brown, “How Are You Feeling 2.0”

“How Are You Feeling 2.0” Second Place: Stephen Zack and Gable Piatt, “Trash Dash”

“Trash Dash” Third Place: Austin Wilson, “Slithery Learning”

