Ukrainian men as young as 25 can now be conscripted into military service after President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law Tuesday lowering the age from 27 in a bid to replenish Kyiv’s badly depleted troop ranks more than two years into Russia’s invasion. The Washington Post reports Ukrainian citizens can voluntarily join the military starting at age 18, and men between 18 and 60 are banned from leaving the country under martial law. The draft had attempted to protect younger men — many of whom are students — from being forcibly mobilized.