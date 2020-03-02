Where Are the Most 6-Figure-Salary Jobs in the US?

Software company Volusion compiled a list of places in the US with the most six-figure incomes, reports Fortune, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Washington, DC, area, ranked second. Beyond the list focusing on the 10 large metro areas, Volusion also looked at the top small- and mid-sized cities with the most six-figure jobs. Among small towns, California-Lexington Park, MD, was ranked No. 1.

A Chinese destroyer lased a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft that was operating over international waters about 380 miles west of Guam, USNI News reports.

NavSec Thomas Modly said that diverting money from the US Navy’s shipbuilding budget to a nuclear agency and to fund the US-Mexico border wall is “not helpful,” reports The Hill. “To be frank, it’s not helpful because it takes a ship out of a plan we’re driving toward,” he told the House Armed Services Committee last week.

Close to 300 companies logged on to a “virtual industry day” with Pentagon leadership last week as the military scrambles to build its own 5G networks, reports Breaking Defense. The challenge is to move fast enough to keep up with commercial innovation — but cautiously enough to keep China out.

US Central Command is suspending leave and liberty for troops and DoD civilian workers across the Middle East over fears related to the spread of the coronavirus, reports Military Times. The New York Times reported there were 245 cases and that 26 people had died from the virus in Iran. Heath experts argue the numbers in Iran could be higher.

The White House demanded the ouster of Pentagon policy chief John Rood last month after the former industry executive opposed the administration on plans to pull US troops from Syria and its policy toward Chinese tech giant Huawei, Politico reports.

The Air Force is hoping its digital fitness coaching app will offer a solution for helping airmen get in shape, reports Military Times. A 2018 study found more than 60% of airmen are overweight, and a 2019 Health of the DoD Force study determined 18% were obese.

The way the Army manages its soldiers’ careers is due for an overhaul, reports Army Times, and the service is instituting new initiatives as part of changes to the service’s officer personnel system. The measures include merit-based promotion considerations, direct commissioning up to the rank of colonel, the chance to opt-out of promotions, and a new battalion commander assessment program.

The National Interest suggests that there are some very interesting things that could be done with battleships that would neatly patch holes in the US Navy’s force structure. If they were brought back to the force, what might they look like?

A communication satellite almost out of fuel has gotten a new life after the first space docking of its kind, reports ABC News. Northrop Grumman and Intelsat announced the successful link-up nearly 22,500 miles above Earth. It’s the first time two commercial satellites have joined in orbit like this, the companies say.

Astronomers have found an exoplanet more than twice the size of Earth to be potentially habitable, opening the search for life to planets significantly larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, reports phys.org.

Astronomers say the Earth has acquired a second “mini-moon” about the size of a car, reports CBS News. The mass — roughly 6 to 11 feet in diameter — was observed in mid-February. Popular Mechanics says don’t get too attached to it. Researchers estimate that the object came under the Earth’s gravitational influence in October 2017, and will depart March 7.

NAS Patuxent River confirmed that a military helicopter made an emergency landing in the area of Poplar Ridge Road and Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, MD, on Thursday, reports smnewsnet.com. Two pilots got out of the aircraft with no injuries.

DCMilitary.com reports that innovative electric aircraft program could be the future of commuting. Naval Air Systems Command personnel learned about using autonomous electric aerial taxis designed to whisk passengers to and from their destinations using the latest in vertical takeoff and landing technology.

Maryland elections officials voted to give the state’s largest counties a choice on whether to connect to a new wireless data network in the 2020 elections, reports Maryland Matters, but will keep hundreds of routers in operation even if counties choose not to fully implement the systems.

Freshwater Future is encouraging residents to attend the Navy’s PFAS information open house on Tuesday, March 3, reports thebaynet.com. Water taken from St. Inigoes Creek last month was tested by an independent lab and was determined to have per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances well beyond the safe limit, according to a report from the Michigan group.

Contracts:

Frontier Technologies Inc., Beavercreek, Ohio, is awarded a $12,808,653 cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract is a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract action for the procurement of airborne systems decision life cycle planning and analysis methods and tools. This contract includes options which, if exercised, may bring the cumulative value of this contract to $69,496,924. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (90%); Washington, District of Columbia (4%); Patuxent River, Maryland (3%); Norfolk, Virginia (2%); and Jacksonville, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed by February 2021, and February 2025 if all options are exercised. The services under this contract support wide-ranging initiatives including information technology capabilities, communications, engineering, analysis, planning, assessment, design, hardware and software, operations and administration of network and communications systems for Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $400,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 15 US Code 638 (r)(1), as it is a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research for additional work to be performed after the Phase II SBIR period. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Corona, California, is the contracting activity (N64267-20-D-0041).

CBRE, Cleveland, Ohio (W912DY-20-D-0055); EMCOR, Arlington, Virginia (W912DY-20-D-0024); Facilities Services Management Inc., Clarksville, Tennessee (W912DY-20-D-0056); Quality Services International LLC, San Antonio, Texas (W912DY-20-D-0057); Hospital Housekeeping Systems LLC, Dripping Springs, Texas (W912DY-20-D-0058); Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland (W912DY-20-D-0059); Valiant Government Services, Hopkinsville, Kentucky (W912DY-20-D-0060); J&J Worldwide Services, Austin, Texas (W912DY-20-D-0061); VW International, Alexandria, Virginia (W912DY-20-D-0062); and Zero Waste Solutions, Concord, California (W912DY-20-D-0063), will compete for each order of the $396,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide specialized services to support Army, Air Force, Navy, and Defense Health Agency medical facilities throughout the US and outside the US (Republic of Korea, Japan, Thailand, Germany, England, Portugal, Turkey, and Italy). Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 26, 2025. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Accenture Federal Services, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $21,718,289 modification (P00032) to contract W52P1J-17-C-0022 to exercise option period two of the General Fund Enterprise Business System – Sensitive Activities. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation, Army and operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $21,718,289 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Melwood Horticultural Training Center Inc., Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is awarded $19,007,322 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under the AbilityOne program for custodial, recycling and grounds maintenance support for all labor, management, supervision, tools, materials and equipment required to perform facility investment services for federal installations located within a 100-mile radius of the National Capitol Region (NCR). Work will be performed at various installations in and around the NCR. This contract covers the period from March 2020 to February 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, (Navy) in the amount of $15,504,479.00 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option year two period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-18-D-0306).

Moran Towing Corp., New Canaan, Connecticut, is awarded a $14,597,547 option in the contract (N32205-19-C-3503). The option is a firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements to support Military Sealift Command’s service support program for the time charter services of eight tugboats. The tugboats will be capable of ship handling, docking and undocking in the Norfolk, Virginia, harbor and surrounding waters. This is option one of the current contract and includes a one-year-firm period of the performance, three one-year options periods and one 11-month option period. The cumulative value of this contract, if all options are exercised, is $74,005,396. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and surrounding waters, and is expected to be completed if all options are exercised by January 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $8,558,561 for option one are currently available for performance under this contract action. Funds in the amount of $6,038,985 for the remainder of option one are to be provided for fiscal 2021 and are subject to the availability of funds in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations 52.232-18 availability of funds. This procurement was released under full and open competition, with an unlimited number of companies solicited via the Beta.SAM.Gov website and with one offer received. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-19-C-3503).

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $33,330,855 modification (P00030) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0058 for contractor logistics support services in Afghanistan in support of the Afghanistan Air Force and Special Mission Wing. Work will be performed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and Gaithersburg, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2020. Fiscal 2020 Afghanistan Security Forces, Army and operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $33,330,855 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

National Conferencing Inc., Dumfries, Virginia, was awarded a $22,483,731 cost-no-fee contract for event planning and logistical support services for the Office of the Chief of Chaplains. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Dumfries, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of June, 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds and overseas contingency operations, defense funds in the amount of $14,714,154 were obligated at the time of the award. Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-20-C-0005).

National Industries for the Blind, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $13,641,430 modification (P00005) to contract W911QY-19-C-0025 for Advanced Combat Shirts. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $13,641,430 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a $262,281,057 firm-fixed price modification (P00027) to previously awarded contract FA8615-17-C-6047 for Active Electronically Scanned Array radars of Air Force F-16 aircraft. This modification is for the exercise of options to include 15 engineering, manufacturing and development and 90 production radars, as well as associated support equipment and spares. Work will be performed at Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 2022. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $553,448,803. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $34,182,567; fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $88,201,189; and fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $197,955,911 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Fighter Bomber Directorate, F-16 Division, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Data Computer Corp. of America, Ellicott City, Maryland, has been awarded a $7,201,112 contract modification (P00025) to a previously awarded contract FA8806-16-F-0002 for Western Range Modernization Network. This contract modification is for an engineering change proposal that supports the modernization of the Western Range Communications Subsystems to an IP-based network that supports data, voice and video mission communication, ensuring that there is continuity of services. The location of performance is Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and is estimated to be completed by March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2019 space and procurement funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $89,028,641. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

AAI Corp. (doing business as Textron Systems), Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded a $21,795,236 fixed-price incentive modification to previously awarded contract N00024-14-C-6322 for low rate initial production for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) Unmanned Surface Vehicle Program. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (70%), and Slidell, Louisiana (30%), and is expected to be completed by August 2021. The UISS will allow the littoral combat ship to perform its mine countermeasure sweep mission and will target acoustic, magnetic, and magnetic/acoustic combination mine types. The UISS program will satisfy the Navy’s need for a rapid, wide-area coverage mine clearance capability, required to neutralize magnetic/acoustic influence mines. UISS seeks to provide a high area coverage rate in a small, lightweight package with minimal impact on the host platform. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $21,795,236 will be obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $7,950,616 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

VSE Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $10,034,417 firm-fixed-price contract with cost contract line items for materials, shipping and travel to support the procurement of equipment maintenance and test support services. This contract will provide vehicle maintenance and configuration support for the Assault Amphibious Vehicle and Amphibious Combat Vehicle family of vehicles in support of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia. Work will be performed in Caroline County, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in April 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $240,000, fiscal 2020 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,772,662 and fiscal 2020 research development test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,507,003 will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $240,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and was prepared in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and 10 US Code § 2304(c)(1). The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-20-C-0030).

White Hand Global LLC, Harrisonburg, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $8,698,744 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicle metering fuel pump. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Indiana, with a June 29, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-20-D-0069).

