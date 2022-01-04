What’s Next for Corps’ F-35 Fleet?

Though the US Marine Corps beat the Navy to having a deployment-ready F35C Joint Strike Fighter Squadron, the long-term future for the Corps’ F-35 fleet is in question, reports Marine Corps Times. The reasons: the Marines have a limited number of pilots for the F-35 and the corps has been putting more focus on unmanned aerial systems.

DefSec Lloyd Austin is expected to be in quarantine this week after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, reports Military Times. DoD issued new COVID restrictions at the Pentagon last week, the department announced.

While Oklahoma National Guard officials say they won’t enforce the DoD’s COVID vaccine mandate, reports Air Force Times, they do say that any airmen who continue to refuse to get vaccinated will no longer be allowed to drill.

The US Navy is objecting to a decision by Hawaii state officials that the service should be required to remove fuel from tanks it owns near Pearl Harbor, reports Military Times. Hawaii’s governor issued an order after the Navy disclosed that fuel from a World War II-era fuel storage facility at Red Hill had contaminated one of its drinking water wells and sickened hundreds in military housing.

The Navy says it needs more time to flush jet fuel from their Pearl Harbor water system, reports Army Times, but some of the 4,000 military families who were displaced because of contaminated drinking water could begin returning this week.

Two drones headed toward an Iraqi base hosting US troops near Baghdad International Airport were shot down before they could reach their target, reports Navy Times. The attack marks the second anniversary of a drone strike that killed Iranian general and top Iraqi militia leader Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

Hundreds rallied in Baghdad on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the killing of Soleimani, reports The Associated Press. The crowd called for the expulsion of remaining American forces from Iraq.

Offutt Air Force Base officials are being told to expect the estimate to rebuild will be close to $1.1 billion, reports Air Force Times. The base was damaged after flooding in March 2019. Original estimates put the price tag to rebuild at $800 million.

US Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told “Fox News Sunday” that his department’s planning is now “more well thought out,” reports The Hill. Manger said improvements have been made after criticisms were raised during and after the Capitol insurrection about the response to the January 6, 2021, attacks, with the National Guard on standby as officials waited for a word on deployment.

The Defense Department is streamlining the process for requesting National Guard services in Washington, DC, reports The Hill. DoD is granting approval authority for certain DC government requests to the defense secretary.

Several laws took effect January 1 in Maryland. Among them are a hike in the minimum wage for some businesses and protections from excessive medical debt for low-income residents, reports WTOP News.

Space was the place in 2021, reports Breaking Defense. From billionaires in the skies to rockets for delivering military cargo to space weapons tests, there was a lot going on. It was almost impossible to keep up.

Maryland Matters takes a look back at 2021 and some of the major news stories in the state, from governing during a pandemic to political turnover, from reform efforts in criminal justice to emerging new industries.

Actress and comedian Betty White, who died last week at age 99, is being honored by the US Army. “Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women’s Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off the screen” Military.com reports on the Army’s statement.

