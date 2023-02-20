Weiskopf New St. Mary’s Administrator

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, February 20, 2023

David Weiskopf has been appointed as the new St. Mary’s County administrator.

Mr. Weiskopf served as the deputy county attorney from 2008-2017 and was appointed county attorney in 2018. He has served as interim county administrator since 2022, following a period of medical leave and the subsequent retirement of former county administrator Rebecca Bridgett.

“David has done a great job as interim county administrator,” Commissioner President Randy Guy said. “We went through a highly competitive recruitment process for this position and are confident in his selection. We look forward to seeing continued success from the county administrator’s office.”

Mr. Weiskopf has a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and obtained his juris doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law. He is an active member of the St. Mary’s County Bar Association and has served on many other local organizations, including the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Alumni Council, St. Mary’s County Historical Preservation Commission, and St. Mary’s County Pro Bono Committee.

In 2020, he received the Daily Record Leadership in Law Award.

“I am thankful and humbled by the commissioners’ decision. It is a privilege to be able to work every day in service to my community,” Mr. Weiskopf said. “As county administrator, I hope to advance our organizational goals relating to employee recruitment, engagement, and retention so that we can continue to provide effective and efficient services to our residents.”

