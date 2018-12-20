Weiskopf Is New County Attorney

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, December 20, 2018

The St. Mary’s County commissioners have appointed David Weiskopf as the county attorney.

Mr. Weiskopf has served as acting county attorney since Oct. 5, 2017. He has been with St. Mary’s County government since July 15, 2008, when he was hired as deputy county attorney.

“We are pleased to officially appoint David as our next county attorney,” Commissioner President Randy Guy said in a news release. “He has served the county admirably for the past year as acting county attorney. His knowledge of law and his steadfast counsel has been much appreciated. He richly deserves the appointment.”

“I have enjoyed serving as acting county attorney for the past year,” Mr. Weiskopf said. “I am grateful in the confidence the commissioners have shown in me by this appointment and look forward in serving in my new capacity.”

Mr. Weiskopf’s appointment is effective immediately.

