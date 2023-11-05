Webster Field Flight Test Noise Advisory

November 5, 2023

Communities surrounding the Outlying Field Webster in St. Inigoes, MD, are advised that low altitude aircraft flight test events involving helicopters are scheduled to take place on November 7 through November 9, 2023, from 9am to 5pm.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information call 1-866-819-9028.

To view all current NAS Patuxent River noise advisories, click here.