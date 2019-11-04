Watergate: The Documentary – Nov. 19

The Patuxent Partnership joins with the Center for the Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland for the Nov. 19, 2019, viewing of “Watergate: Shadow of History” at Cole Cinema beginning at 6 pm with an introduction by the documentary’s producer, Sherry Jones, and a follow-up Q&A at 8 pm facilitated by William Galston, senior fellow in Brookings Institution’s Governance Studies Program and Politics and Ideas columnist in Wall Street Journal.

Attendance is free. Cole Cinema is located at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, 47600 Mill Field Drive, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686.

Sherry Jones is an award-winning producer, based in Washington, DC, where she heads Washington Media Associates, an independent production company.

In addition to a 28-year collaboration with Bill Moyers, Ms. Jones has produced more than 20 films for PBS, including for its documentary series, Frontline, as well as the Emmy-winning Watergate Plus 30: Shadow of History.

Ms. Jones’ career include six documentaries based in the former Soviet Union, the 9/11 account “For the Record,” and “Moyers on America: Capital Crimes,” a 90-minute expose of the Jack Abramoff/Tom Delay scandals.

She is a fellow of the National Security Archive, and has been honored as a Woman of Vision by Women in Film and Video. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwest ern University, and is a member of the Medill School of Journalism’s Hall of Fame.

William A. Galston holds the Ezra K. Zilkha Chair in the Brookings Institution’s Governance Studies Program, where he serves as a senior fellow and writes a weekly column, Politics and Ideas, for the Wall Street Journal. He was a founding director of the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, and executive director of the National Commission on Civic Renewal, co-chaired by former Secretary of Education William Bennett and former Senator Sam Nunn. He has participated in six presidential campaigns.

Mr. Galston has written nine books and more than 100 articles in the fields of political theory, public policy, and American politics. His most recent books are Anti-Pluralism: The Populist Threat to Liberal Democracy and Public Matters. A winner of the American Political Science Association’s Hubert H. Humphrey Award, Galston was elected a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2004.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

