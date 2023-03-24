Water Taxi to St. Clement’s Island to Resume March 25

The water taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum will resume operations Maryland Day, March 25, 2023.

The water taxi, which provides rides for visitors from the museum to St. Clement’s Island State Park, will be cruising daily through October 31, 2023.

Interested guests should always call the museum at 301- 769-2222 before visiting to check water taxi availability, as adverse weather or other extenuating circumstances may impact operations.

On the first day of cruising, Maryland Day, water taxi rides will be free for all visitors from 10am to 2pm. On all other days, the water taxi is $7 per person (all ages) and includes round trip from the museum to the island and back, as well as museum admission.

Those interested in bringing a group to ride the water taxi should call 301-769-2222 to schedule.

For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, admission prices, and more, click here.