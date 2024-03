Water Taxi Resumes March 25

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The St. Clement’s Island Museum water taxi will resume seasonal operations on Maryland Day, March 25, 2024.

The water taxi, which provides rides for visitors from St. Clement’s Island Museum to St. Clement’s Island State Park, will be cruising daily through October 31, 2024. Interested guests should always call the museum at 301-769-2222 before visiting to check water taxi availability, as adverse weather or other extenuating circumstances may impact operations.

On the first day of cruising, Maryland Day water taxi rides will be free for all visitors from 10am to 2pm On all other days, the water taxi is $7 per person (all ages) and includes round-trip from the museum to the island and back, as well as museum admission.

“We are extremely pleased to reopen the water taxi for a full season of cruising to the island,” said Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “Being one of our most popular attractions for locals and out of town visitors alike, the water taxi allows guests the opportunity to enjoy one of St. Mary’s County’s best assets – our beautiful waters!”

If you are interested in bringing a group to ride the water taxi, call ahead to St. Clement’s Island Museum supervisor Christina Barbour at 301-769-2222 to schedule.

For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, admission prices and more, please visit Museums.StMarysMD.com or Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets.