WARM Meets COVID: Grants Sought

Three Oaks Center has been joined by the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County, the Department of Social Services, and St. Mary’s County Department of Human Services seeking a Community Development Block Grant to acquire three five-bed townhouses for WARM to meet COVID restrictions.

Funding is also being sought through other sources within the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

WARM, Wrapping Arms Round Many, has been providing winter emergency sheltering program for the homeless in St. Mary’s County since 2009 through dozens of local churches and hundreds of volunteers. The WARM program provided up to 25 homeless men and women with a warm, dry, safe place to be nightly during the cold winter months, in the participating churches. All WARM guests are given a warm, safe place to sleep, a delicious dinner and hot breakfast, and are treated with kindness and respect.

WARM Season 11 ended abruptly in March 2020 with the outbreak of COVID-19. Season 12 is adjusting to the pandemic continuing into the upcoming winter weather with the anticipation of having townhouse sheltering available for those in need.

WARM operated in close partnership with Three Oaks Center, which is taking the lead on locating the emergency funding needed for this winter. Three Oaks has remained fully operational throughout the pandemic. Three Oaks Executive Director Lanny Lancaster reported last month to the Homelessness Prevention Board that clients are being assisted both by phone and in person.

