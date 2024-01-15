Volunteers Sought for Spark! Career Fair

The Patuxent Partnership is seeking volunteers for the second annual Spark! Student Career Awareness Fair to be held February 1, 2024.

The inaugural fair in 2023 featured 26 organizations that provided hands-on demonstrations and interactive booths to 440 high school students from the tri-county area. This year, more than 800 high school students from the tri-county area are expected to visit with 31 organizations participating.

The event will be held at the University System of Maryland Southern MD at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

If you’d love to soak up the energy of young people engaging in hands-on demonstrations and asking questions about possible careers to explore, sign up to be a volunteer. TPP needs volunteers from 9am to noon to help guide groups of students around all the booths and keep them on schedule. Please sign up by Friday, January 19.

Email [email protected] for information.

