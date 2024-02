Volunteers Sought for Community Garden Workdays

St. Mary’s Community Development Corporation will hold a series of volunteer workdays February 3-4 and 10-11 to construct the Lexington Manor Passive Park Community Garden.

Help assemble garden beds, till and level the ground, lay down ADA-accessible tiles and straw, and more.