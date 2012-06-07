The Vintage Source Featured in Tourism Video
Posted by Vintage Source
Choose Local
Michelle Combs Radez sat down with the St. Mary’s County Tourism Board to tell how growing up in St. Mary’s she developed a love for finding and collecting vintage furniture and collectibles along the banks of the waterways in St. Mary’s.
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBmNS77ekZQ]
Vintage Source will be opening a week early this month, due to Father’s Day falling on the third weekend. It’s been a fast turnaround, but we have an amazing amount of great vintage furniture and accessories. If you are in the market for an old church pew, we have two this month! Plus there are several armoires, cabinets, desks, beds, and outdoor furniture.
Check out our list and pictures, and we will see you this weekend, June 9 and 10, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.!
What a great video! Michelle is an asset to St. Mary’s county in so many ways. An authentic member of the county, she brings a sense of community to local business while presenting a broader perspective. Vintage Source is an upbeat take on home decore that reflects the taste of local home owners and visitors looking for that special piece of furniture to fit their life style. She is a star of the economic development that respects tradition but drives the business life of the area.