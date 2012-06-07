The Vintage Source Featured in Tourism Video

Michelle Combs Radez sat down with the St. Mary’s County Tourism Board to tell how growing up in St. Mary’s she developed a love for finding and collecting vintage furniture and collectibles along the banks of the waterways in St. Mary’s.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBmNS77ekZQ]

Vintage Source will be opening a week early this month, due to Father’s Day falling on the third weekend. It’s been a fast turnaround, but we have an amazing amount of great vintage furniture and accessories. If you are in the market for an old church pew, we have two this month! Plus there are several armoires, cabinets, desks, beds, and outdoor furniture.

Check out our list and pictures, and we will see you this weekend, June 9 and 10, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.!

