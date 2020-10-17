View the State of the County Report

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, October 17, 2020

The St. Mary’s County, MD, 2020 State of the County video and executive summary are online for viewing.

The video report compilation from St. Mary’s County department directors and the county administrator reviews accomplishments from the past fiscal year, including the county government COVID-19 response.

The executive summary, as presented by County Administrator Rebecca Bridgett, details the commissioners’ budget, highlights capital improvement project, and details the past year’s work by county staff.

“There’s no question that this last year has been challenging, but every department has risen to the challenge, and not only worked hard but also found creative ways to adapt and rise to COVID-19 challenges,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “I am proud of the many staff members who consistently bring their best to serve St. Mary’s County.”

Links to past videos and summaries are also available on the State of the County webpage.

For more information, call the county’s public information office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1342.