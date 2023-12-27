VEX Robotics Tourney Seeks Volunteer

The College of Southern Maryland will host VEX Robotics Tournaments in January 2024 at the La Plata campus. The Patuxent Partnership, a robotics supporter, is helping to publicize the event.

On January 18, volunteers are needed to help set up for the competitions. On January 19, the CSM Talons will host teams from colleges and universities in a VEXU competition. On January 20, teams from Southern Maryland middle schools and high schools will compete in a VRC tournament.

Volunteers are needed to be judges, scorekeeper referees, and in other positions. Sign up to volunteer here.

TPP is also urging its members to support the upcoming St. Mary’s County Science and Engineering Fair in January and consider being a judge.

Here is a list of the science fair categories as defined by the International Science Fair. Judges will have the opportunity to view an online presentation of each project which will be posted one week before the fair. Learn more and specify if you are available to serve as a judge on the primary date and/or the backup date using this link.

The fair will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the University of Maryland SMART Building at 44219 Airport Road in California.\

