Vendors Sought for Wine & Art Fest

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 23, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Arts and craft vendors who are located or sell in St. Mary’s County are being sought to participate in the First Landing Wine & Arts Festival at St. Clement’s Island Museum on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 10am to 4pm.

To apply, interested vendors must review and complete the one-page vendor application.

Completed applications should be submitted no later than March 31 via email to [email protected] or mail to St. Clement’s Island Museum, 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626.

The First Landing Wine & Arts Festival is returning for its fourth year in 2024.

Visitors are invited for a day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum. Guests can enjoy food and live music; purchase locally grown and produced wine by the glass or bottle from Port of Leonardtown Winery, Corteau Vineyards, and Xella Winery & Vineyard; browse locally crafted items and art; take part in kids’ activities; visit the museum or take a boat ride to St. Clement’s Island; and more on the scenic shores of the Potomac River.

For more information, call 301-769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.