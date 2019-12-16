Van Hollen Touts Provisions in NDAA for MD Military

The National Defense Authorization Act for 2020 provides many provisions for Maryland’s military and veterans, according to Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s office. Among them is funding to improve privatized military bases including Fort Meade and Aberdeen Proving Ground, a repeal of the “widow’s tax,” paid parental leave for federal employees, legislation to authorize the honorary promotion of retired Tuskegee Airman Col. Charles McGee, and authorization for new construction projects at Fort Meade, Joint Base Andrews, Fort Detrick, Naval Support Activity South Potomac and Bethesda, and the Army National Guard in Havre de Grace.

The Washington Post reports Col. McGee, 100, had a distinguished 30-year career in the Air Force, and was the first African-American to command a stateside Air Force wing and base in the integrated Air Force. The promotion for the Bethesda resident is expected by the end of the year.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that social media was abuzz with news of the impending changes to survivors’ benefits in instances of military service-related deaths. Repeal of the “widow’s tax” had been sought for years by veterans groups and military widows.

The NDAA also provides 4,000 visas to Afghan interpreters and others whose lives are threatened due to their work with American forces, reports Washington Examiner.

A defense policy bill provision will provide about $121 million for child development centers, giving the service branches the flexibility to determine where the dollars are needed, reports Military Times. The new funding for centers on military bases aims to start to address problems with lack of enough child care spaces and to fix some dilapidated facilities.

Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base passenger terminal was damaged last week in an assault by Taliban fighters, reports Military Times. The Taliban failed to breach the Bagram base, but suicide bombing struck a medical facility outside the base that was undergoing renovations.

DoD is considering options to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan, including one that would shift to a narrower counterterrorism mission, reports The Associated Press. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that leaving a minimal number of troops in Afghanistan to battle terrorists is a potential move.

Voice of America reports US lawmakers and military leaders sparred over the US decision in October to pull troops out of northern Syria amid the threat of a Turkish offensive.

Turkey is getting close to finalizing its second delivery of Russian S-400 advanced missile defenses, reports Reuters, when the first batch will be ready to operate.

North Korea said on Saturday that it had conducted “another crucial test” at a missile-engine and satellite-launching site, its second such test in a week as the country attempts to press the United States into further talks.

A US Navy drone was damaged by foreign object debris during takeoff in the Middle East late last month, reports Navy Times. The incident involving the RQ-4A Global Hawk was classified as a Class A mishap, which involves damage totaling at least $2 million. The Broad Area Maritime Surveillance Demonstrator, or BAMS-D, is the same type of drone that was downed by Iran in June, reports USNI News.

The US Army wants to replace its RQ-7 Shadow with a new drone that doesn’t require a runway, to better scout and survive in fast-moving conflicts, reports Breaking Defense.

The Navy said that the first woman has reached the end of the physically and mentally demanding Navy SEAL officer assessment and selection process, reports Military.com. She was not, however, selected for a SEAL contract.

Three Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division employees were recognized for their winning ideas to a Spark! online crowdsourcing challenge on how to improve training and development through hands-on experience, reports dcmilitary.com.

A poll conducted by Hill-HarrisX finds health care tops the list of issues that voters consider important going into the 2020 elections, reports The Hill.

Small launch vehicle company Vector filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week as part of an agreement that could see some of its satellite technology assets sold to Lockheed Martin, reports Space News.

Contracts:

Palantir USG Inc., Palo Alto, California, was awarded an $110,814,893 other transaction agreement contract for numerous databases across the Army enterprise integrated on one platform. One bid was solicited via the internet with one bid received. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 15, 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $32,545,300 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-20-9-P001).



Primus, Beltsville, Maryland, was awarded an $8,782,763 firm-fixed-price contract for cold and hot aviation refuel and defuel services, personnel, management, parts, supplies, transportation and vehicles/trucks. One bid was solicited via the internet with one bid received. Work will be performed in Daleville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of June 16, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $5,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Mission Installation Contracting Command, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W9124G-20-C-0004).



Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $123,532,573 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-5112) to exercise options for fiscal 2020 production of AEGIS Weapon System Fire Control System (FCS) MK 99 equipment, AEGIS modernization production requirements, and associated engineering services. These services are in support of DDG 51 Class Flight III destroyers and the Spanish navy’s F-110 program. This modification also covers the production of the AEGIS BMD Kill Assessment Ordnance Alteration (ORDALT) Kits and Solid State Switch Assembly (SSSA) Special Test Equipment (STE). The AMOD program fields combat system upgrades that will enhance the Anti-Air Warfare (AAW) and Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) capabilities of AEGIS equipped DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (81%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (10%); Chesapeake, Virginia (3 %); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and Burlington, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Foreign Military Sales; fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 defense wide procurement funding in the amount of $123,532,573 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Anchor Innovation, Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00167-20-D-0001); Auxiliary Systems Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N00167-20-D-0002); Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N00167-20-D-0003); Fairlead Boatworks Inc., Newport News, Virginia (N00167-20-D-0004); Gryphon Technologies LC, Washington, District of Columbia (N00167-20-D-0005); Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00167-20-D-0006); and United States Marine Inc., Gulfport, Mississippi (N00167-20-D-0007), are awarded a combined maximum $43,109,222 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award contract for watercraft industrial services and supplies in support covering all phases of watercraft total life cycle to include construction, proof of design, model development and realization, fabrication, modernization, repair, overhaul quality assurance, and testing of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division Detachment Norfolk, Combatant Craft Division. The contractor shall perform in a wide variety of locations both within the continental US and outside the continental US (OCONUS). The expected work distribution by performance location includes Mid Atlantic US (60%); Southwest US (15%); US Gulf Coast (2%); Northwest U.S. (2%); Northeast US (1%); other/OCONUS (20%). OCONUS locations typically include, but are not limited to Bahrain, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Italy, Horn of Africa, Guam, Japan, Hawaii, and Alaska. Work is expected to be complete by December 2022. Fiscal 2020 service cost center (Navy) funding in the total amount of $12,000 will be obligated at time of award to meet the minimum guarantee under each contract and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with seven offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, Detachment Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

John C. Grimberg Co. Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $27,830,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction repair of a solid state electronic devices laboratory at Naval Research Laboratory. The work to be performed will repair Building 74, including conversion of existing high bay storage into laboratory spaces, and will repair Building 81. Repair work in Building 74 includes replacement and repair of structural and architectural systems including steel framing, second floor assembly, roof, windows, doors, exterior finishes, exterior egress stairs, elevator, partitions, interior finished, laboratory facilities and abatement of hazardous materials. The renovation also includes replacement of mechanical and electrical systems including controls, chilled water system, air handling system, fire protection, clean room and laboratory systems (water, gas, ventilation, pressurization, and filtration), lighting, power and electrical distribution. Repairs in Building 81 will replace deteriorated components while additional construction will alter the building height to accommodate specialized equipment. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by January 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $27,830,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-20-C-0004).

Noresco LLC, Westborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $16,988,494 firm-fixed-price task order (N3943020F9903) under a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, energy savings performance contract at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia. The work to be performed provides for the design, construction, and installation of energy conservation measures for boiler plant improvements, water and sewer conservation systems and water resiliency. The work also provides for performance period services consisting of measurement and verification, operations and maintenance, and repair and replacement services. Work will be performed at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in 22 years by December 2041. No funds will be obligated with this award, as private financing obtained by the contractor will be used for the 24-month construction (i.e. implementation) phase of the project. Nine proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity for the task order. Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Golden, Colorado, is the contracting activity for the basic contract (DE-AM36-90GO29039).



Kearney and Company PC, Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option with a maximum value of $10,721,966 for audit services of the Defense Health Program (DHP). Work will be performed in various locations including the DHP headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, as well as other federal locations in Texas, Ohio, Indianapolis, Maryland, Colorado, New York, and Maine, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition in which two bids were received. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $36,598,260. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, defense wide funds in the amount of $10,721,966 are being obligated at the time of this option award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-17-F-0096).

Ameresco Select Inc., Framingham, Massachusetts, is awarded a firm-fixed-price task order (N39430-19-F-9901) at $402,833,556, under a multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for energy conservation measures at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia. The work to be performed provides for the construction, operations and maintenance of energy conservations to improve energy efficiency and reliability, which include steam distribution upgrades to decrease steam energy loss, energy security upgrades for energy related process improvements, replacement of transformers to improve equipment reliability and water treatment plant improvements to reduce operational and safety risks. Work will be performed at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2043. No funds will be obligated with this award as private financing obtained by the contractor, will be used for the 36-month construction (i.e. implementation) phase of the project. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity for the task order. Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, Golden, Colorado, is the contracting activity for the basic contract (DE-AM36-09GO29029).

Northrop Grumman, Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded a $16,055,006 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price delivery order for engineering and technical services for the design, development, testing, integration and system support of the AN/BPS-16(V)5 radar system. The work will be performed in Charlottesville, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2020. The IDIQ ordering vehicle includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $83,253,974 and expire in December 2024. Fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $410,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire on Aug. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $300,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured under the authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(ii), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-D-6203).

