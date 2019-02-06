Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The Hill reports the Russian Navy has a new weapon that makes targets hallucinate and vomit. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reports the weapon is installed on two Russian warships. The weapon fires a beam of light that makes it more difficult for the target to take aim at night and makes the target feel dizzy, nauseous, and disoriented.

Readiness is stuck at 60 percent on the F-35, and the Air Force is pressing the issue, reports Breaking Defense, further noting that the A model’s gun is unacceptably inaccurate.

NASA confirms a huge cavity is growing, un-tethering Thwaites Glacier, which is currently responsible for approximately 4 percent of global sea level rise, reports EPOnline. It holds enough ice to raise the world ocean a little over 2 feet and backstops neighboring glaciers that would raise sea levels an additional 8 feet if all the ice were lost.

The Huawei sting offers a rare glimpse of the US targeting a Chinese giant, reports Bloomberg. Diamond glass could make your phone’s screen nearly unbreakable — and its inventor says the FBI enlisted him after Huawei tried to steal his secrets.

Foreign Policy reports on how US mission creep in Syria and Iraq could trigger war with Iran. An incident in Syria two years ago involving the transport of an Iranian port-a-potty nearly led to a confrontation between American and Iranian forces, underscoring just how quickly even minor events could escalate there.

President Donald Trump says he has no plans to withdraw US troops from South Korea, reports Stars and Stripes, as Trump prepares for another summit with North Korea’s leader.

Navy Times reports the new littoral warship Charleston will be commissioned March 2, 2019, in South Carolina.