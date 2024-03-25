USMSM to Host Autonomy Workforce Summit

The University of Maryland MATRIX Lab will hold a free summit focused on developing the autonomy workforce of the future. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the program.

The two-day event will be April 3-4, 2024, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

The mission is to advance the future of autonomy and workforce development by connecting innovative leaders in education, industry, and government.

The summit program aims to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, fostering a skilled workforce ready to meet the evolving demands of technology, and creating actionable steps to better align education models with the needs of the autonomy sector.

Registration information may be found here.

