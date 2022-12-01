US Navy Found Guilty of Piracy

John Massey Wright (1777-1876), watercolor with graphite.

A US federal court has found the US Navy guilty of pirating a software company’s copyright by using a 3D mapping software without permission, reports Task & Purpose. The Navy is on the hook for $154,400, plus a yet to be determined sum to be paid for damages. In 2011, the Navy was working with German-based Bitmanagement Software GmbH to test the company’s virtual reality software. The Navy had 38 copies but installed the software on more than 550,000 machines from 2013-2015, while still negotiating with the company. Bitmanagement sued in 2016 for copyright infringement, and the Navy uninstalled the software, but then reinstalled 34 copies. The federal court dismissed the suit in 2016, but the company appealed and won.

A neighborhood has been built atop a Navy fuel pipeline that transports jet and diesel fuel between Naval Base Point Loma and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, CA. Now the Navy plans to move it from underneath homes, a school, and a church, reports Military.com. The 17-mile-long, 8-inch pipeline was built in 1954 and over the decades residential development has encroached on the easements. Another section of the pipeline was relocated in 2018 due to encroachments in Point Loma along the La Playa waterfront.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, with less than two months left in office, hosted a pair of major fundraisers Wednesday night as he considers running for president in 2024, reports The Baltimore Sun. The two-term Republican has campaigned around the country and become a regular presence on television this year as he’s pitched his brand of centrist GOP politics and criticized former President Donald Trump, who kicked off his campaign this month.

Fox News reports that US House conservatives have drawn red lines on the National Defense Authorization Act, demanding amendments to remove “woke” military policies on abortion, the Selective Service, COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and President Biden’s “radical social agenda.”

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker for November 28, 2022.

The US is mulling sending the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine to help bolster its air defenses against an ongoing barrage of Russian strikes, reports The Hill.

The Mobile Infantry of Starship Troopers are coming to the small screen in a new tactical first-person shooter video game set to see release next year, reports Task & Purpose.

Active-duty families in Tricare Select don’t pay annual enrollment fees, but will see small co-payment increases for most services starting January 1. Some will also see increases in their annual deductible, meaning they will have to spend more out of pocket before Tricare starts to pay, reports Military Times. There are also planned increases in co-payments and annual enrollment fees for retirees, their families and others, according to fee schedules just released by the Defense Health Agency.

Free health care for members of the National Guard and Reserve components regardless of duty status has gained momentum, reports Air & Space Forces. Sponsored by Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)) Susan Collins (R-ME) would provide the premium-free medical coverage to members of the Guard and Reserve and their families through Tricare, the DoD’s health insurance program.

Starting next summer, Veterans Affairs officials will award scholarships to students studying mental health care in exchange for a promise that the recipients work for the department after graduation, the latest effort from leaders to try to fill critical staffing vacancies, reports Military Times.

NASA’s Orion space capsule reached its farthest distance from Earth on Monday and successfully completed the first half of a mission that aims to ultimately return American astronauts to the moon, reports UPI.

Cecily Aguilar, 24, charged with attempting to cover up for her soldier boyfriend who killed a 20-year-old Army specialist and then killed himself more than two years ago, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to being an accessory after the fact in the Fort Hood death case that has echoed around the Army since the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen on April 22, 2020, reports Army Times.

A new way of treating tinnitus, the ringing, buzzing, hissing, whistling noise in your ear, a condition shared by 25 million American adults, is one of the most common health conditions in the country and the top disability in veterans. Military.com reports claims of a “clinically meaningful” change in sufferers within 6 to 12 weeks using used an app that’s combines standard therapies tailored to treat individuals.

Contracts:

KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $42,999,089 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable modification (P00011) to a previously awarded contract (N0042120C0032). This modification increases the scope by merging F/A-18 contractor support services for the governments of Australia and Switzerland. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (78.4%); Dusseldorf, Switzerland (13%); Amberley, Australia (4.4%); and Kuwait City, Kuwait (4.2%), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $10,314,309 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sabre Systems Inc., Warminster, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $9,431,206 cost-reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00018) to a previously awarded contract (N0042122C0004). This modification adds scope to procure continued engineering and technical services in support of software development, test and acquisition that includes software program generation, software and hardware integration, along with development of test devices and systems such as weapon system simulators and trainers. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (90%); China Lake, California (2%); Point Mugu, California (2%); Jacksonville, Florida (2%); Orlando, Florida (2%); various locations within the continental US (1%); and various locations outside the continental US (1%) and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $426,690; fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $327,094; Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $160,616; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $118,250; Foreign Cooperative Project funds in the amount $82,535; and working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $37,646 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $17,135,026 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00006) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0014). This modification exercises an option to provide ongoing sustaining engineering support, diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages management in support of the E-6B Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) and airborne command post aircraft. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas (70%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (20%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in November 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,206,256 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Virginia (W912DS-23-D-0001); AECOM-HDR JV Design Team JV, Clifton, New Jersey (W912DS-23-D-0002); Dewberry-GF USACE NAN Riverine JV Partners, Fairfax, Virginia (W912DS-23-D-0003); CDM Smith-Arcadis-Wsp Triventure, New York, New York (W912DS-23-D-0004); and GEI Consultants Inc., Woburn, Massachusetts (W912DS-23-D-0005), will compete for each order of the $80,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for general architect-engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity.

FCN Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $15,218,715 fixed-fee contract for the Elastic License Bundle. This contract provides for the Elastic License Bundle, which includes unlimited Enterprise resource unit software licenses, consulting services, professional annual training subscriptions, monthly training courses, and warranty coverage in support of the Cyberspace Vulnerability Assessment/Hunter weapon system. Work will be performed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and Chapman Annex, San Antonio, Texas; Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; and Hurlburt Field, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 29, 2023. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. Fiscal 2023 procurement funds in the amount of $15,218,715 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint-Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity. (Contract NNG15SC71B, Task Order FA8307-23-F-0008).

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded a $39,477,134 firm-fixed-price contract to finalize design, construct, commission/startup and transition a new chemical grind facility to support operations at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2023 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $39,477,134 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-F-0017).

DirectViz Solutions Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded an $18,823,578 modification (P00029) to contract W91RUS-19-C-0014 for management, administrative and technical support services. Work will be performed in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $18,823,578 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Richard Manufacturing Co., Ogden, Utah (FA8232-23-D-0002); Interconnect Wiring LLP, Fort Worth, Texas (FA8232-23-D-0003); Cherokee Nation Aerospace and Defense LLC, Stilwell, Oklahoma (FA8232-23-D-0004); Parts Life Inc., Moorestown, New Jersey (FA8232-23-D-0005); and KIHOMAC, Inc, Reston, Virginia (FA8232-23-D-0006), have collectively been awarded a $900,000,000 firm-fixed-price, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-16 harness parts and kit assemblies. This contract provides for low-cost and rapid delivery of diverse harness parts and kits for the F-16 fleet to include all Block aircraft. Work will be performed in Ogden, Utah; Fort Worth, Texas; Stilwell, Oklahoma; Moorestown, New Jersey; and Reston, Virginia, and is expected to be completed May 31, 2031. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $18,832; fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $357,500; and fiscal 2022 procurement funds in the amount of $111,642 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Client/Server Software Solutions Inc., Vienna, Virginia, has been awarded an $84,876,060 firm-fixed-price task order for Nuclear Command, Control, and Communication (NC3) Enterprise Center mission support. This contract provides for advisory and assistance services in support of U.S. Strategic Command’s NC3 Enterprise Center operations and system performance risks, trends, and development. Work will primarily be performed at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, and is expected to be completed May 21, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,403,888 are being obligated at the time of award. The 55th Contracting Squadron, Offutt AFB, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (FA4600-23-F-0006).

TyBe-Garney Federal JV LLC, Newbern, Tennessee, is awarded a $21,395,660 firm-fixed-price contract for design and installation of a potable water distribution system at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland. This contract also contains two unexercised options which, if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $25,072,790. Work will be performed at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, South Potomac, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,395,660 will be obligated at time of award, and $5,405,672 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-23-C-0001).

Louise W. Eggleston Center Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $19,019,941 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, resulting from solicitation N00189-22-Q-0171, that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders to provide laundry support services comprised of all personnel, equipment, transportation, and supplies including pick-up and delivery for the items listed in the performance work statement as required by the Navy Medical Center Portsmouth as well as Naval Dental Clinic Norfolk and the Norfolk Branch Health Clinics (BHCs) to include Naval Station Norfolk BHC, Oceana BHC, Dam Neck BHC, Northwest BHC, Boone BHC and Norfolk Naval Shipyard BHC. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period and a six-month option period which if exercised, the total value of this contract will be $21,045,362. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (77%); Portsmouth, Virginia (17%); Virginia Beach (4%); and Chesapeake, Virginia (2%). Work is expected to be completed by November 2027; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by May 2028. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $100 will be obligated at time of award to fund the contract’s minimum amount. These funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funds appropriate for the fiscal year in which each task order is awarded will be obligated as individual task orders are issued. The requirement was solicited as a sole-source procurement in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation (DFAR) 6.302-5 — authorized or required by statute in accordance with DFAR Part 8.7 – acquisition from Nonprofit Agencies Employing People Who Are Blind or Severely Disabled. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Norfolk Contracting Department, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-23-D-0002).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $28,841,002 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for integrated logistics support, sustaining engineering, spares procurement, material management, component overhaul, and training activities in support of VH Presidential Helicopter sustainment for the Navy. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (53%); Shelton, Connecticut (18%); Quantico, Virginia (11%); Peachtree City, Georgia (2%); Baltimore, Maryland (2%); Fort Worth, Texas (1.5%); Akron, Ohio (1.5%); and various locations within the continental US (11%) and is expected to be completed in November 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001923D0011).

Chenega Infinity LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,575,934 modification (P00013) to previously awarded contract HR001118C0151 for physical security support services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $47,314,065 from $37,738,131. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of December 2023. Fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $3,390,500 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Innovative Defense Technologies LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded an $8,668,931 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6116 to exercise and fund options for Navy engineering design and development and supporting material procurements. Work will be performed in Fall River, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D. C., is the contracting activity.

GE Aviation Systems LLC, Sterling, Virginia, is awarded a $157,183,240 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for propeller engineering reliability and logistics support for the KC-130J R391 propeller system utilized by the Navy, Marine Corps, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Sterling, Virginia (31.18%); Iwakuni, Japan (13.95%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (13.95%); Miramar, California (13.95%); Gloucester, United Kingdom (8.85%); Fort Worth, Texas (8.63%); Kaneohe, Hawaii (5.18%); Kuwait City, Kuwait (2.59%); and various locations within the continental US (1.72%) and is expected to be completed in November 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001923D0013).

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Florida, is awarded a $49,942,303 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00002) to exercise options under a previously awarded contract (N0003022C0100) for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support. This contract award also benefits a foreign military sale to the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Camden, Arkansas (35.4%); El Segundo, California (20.6%); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (11.3%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (11%); Morris Plains, New Jersey (3.1%); Valley Forge, Pennsylvania (2.2%); Milpitas, California (2%); Denver, Colorado (1.5%); Vista, California (1%); Silver Spring, Maryland (1%); and locations less than 1% each, with 10.9% total. Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $49,942,303 will be obligated. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded on a sole source basis under 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one proposal received. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

