US, Britain Ready for F-35B Flight Trials

Great Britain’s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has departed for the US to carry out flight trials with F-35B fighter jets, reports Shephard Media. Two baby pigeons that stowed away on the British warship were flown back ashore after they were discovered in a hidden nest soon after the ship set sail for Portsmouth naval base, reports The Daily Mail. Once in the US, engineers and experts from the F-35 Integrated Test Force based at NAS Pax River will embark with myriad sensors and data recorders to see how the state-of-the-art aircraft perform in various weather conditions/sea states and carrying various payloads, reports Navy Recognition.

The Air Force says an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron experienced a ground mishap last week on the flight line at Eglin Air Force Base, following an undefined in-flight emergency, Task & Purpose reports.

A Russian satellite could be positioned to interfere with US satellites and intelligence capabilities, reports Investor’s Business Daily, though warnings from the US about it come as the Trump administration pushes for a new Space Force.

The Marine Corps’ futuristic sea drone known as the MUX is moving forward despite Congress gutting more than 50 percent of the program’s funding, reports Marine Corps Times.

Breaking Defense reports Special Operations Command is asking drone makers to bring their new technologies to Florida in November to assess a range of novel gear, and they’re particularly interested in tiny drones.

The US Navy is increasing its presence in the Black Sea. The USS Carney destroyer and the USNS Carson city transport vessel are conducting separate missions there, reports Stars and Stripes. It is only the second time since 2014 that two Navy vessels have operated simultaneously in the region for more than just training exercises.

The Navy reports it accepted delivery of two littoral combat ships, the future USS Sioux City and USS Wichita, during a ceremony last week in Wisconsin.

Lockheed Martin unveiled an early prototype of its deep-space habitat earlier this month. NBC News reports NASA’s first crewed mission to Mars may still be years away, but the company offered a glimpse of the sort of habitat that astronauts could use as a staging point for a multi-month voyage to the red planet.

Michele Evans has been appointed as Lockheed Martin’s executive vice president of the Aeronautics business area, succeeding Orlando Carvalho, reports evertiq.com. Evans is expected to move into that position Oct. 1.

A Naval Health Research Center study shows that within a year after suffering a combat-related injury in Iraq or Afghanistan, 40 percent of military women were diagnosed with a mental health condition, reports Military Times. Of particular concern is that enlisted women were more likely to have a diagnosis of a mental health disorder and had “significantly lower quality of life” than the women officers studied.

The country remembers John McCain, a “maverick of the Senate” and a former POW in Vietnam, after his death on Saturday, reports The Washington Post.

Contracts:

Cambridge International Systems Inc., Arlington, Virginia (N6523618D3003); Grove Resource Solutions, Inc., Frederick, Maryland (N6523618D3004); PeopleTec Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (N6523618D3005); Systems Technology Forum Ltd, Fredericksburg, Virginia (N6523618D3006); and UEC Electronics LLC, Hanahan, South Carolina (N6523618D3007), are each awarded a combined $949,900,000 multiple award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, supply contract utilizing firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery/task orders. The contracts are for Cyber Mission Systems, kitting, and supplies. The work includes procuring systems that provide wireless and communications, detection, collection and exploitation of electrical and electronic equipment to support the warfighter. Additionally, related services such as sustainment, maintenance, and disposal may be procured under the scope of this planned effort as a result of the end-items required. These contracts include a five-year ordering period and one 24-month option period. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by August 2023. If the option is exercised, work would continue until August 2025. Contract funds in the amount of $25,000 will be divided equally among all awardees and obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The multiple award contracts were competitively procured by full and open competition after exclusion of sources under small business set-aside provisions pursuant to the authority of 10 US Code 2304(b)(2) via the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center e-Commerce Central website and the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 13 timely offers received. Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems, Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded an $83,479,530 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This level of effort contract provides up to a maximum of 1,012,800 hours of direct labor support services. Tasking includes maintenance, integrated logistic support, management, life cycle sustainment, and the upgrade of current systems; such as the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance system; using new and emerging technologies in support of the Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed in California, Maryland (38 percent); Chesapeake, Virginia (26 percent); Spring Lake, North Carolina (9 percent); San Diego, California (7 percent); Pranzer Kaserne, Germany (4 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (3 percent); Fort Bliss, Texas (3 percent); St. Inigoes, Maryland (3 percent); Fort Campbell, Kentucky (2 percent); Fort Lewis, Washington (2 percent); Homestead, Florida (1 percent); Fort Carson, Colorado (1 percent); and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal, with two offers received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0062).

Technical Systems Integration Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded a $10,585,142 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for depot-level repair, overhaul, and modification for the MK-105 magnetic minesweeping gear. The MK105 Magnetic Influence Minesweeping System is a high-speed catamaran hydrofoil platform which is towed behind the MH-53E helicopter and is used to sweep magnetic influence mines. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $54,044,081. Work will be performed in Panama City, Florida, and is expected to be completed by August 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,657,763 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City Beach, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61331-18-D-0011).

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $23,749,308, firm-fixed-price contract for executive airlift maintenance support. This contract provides for services to support all management, personnel, equipment and services necessary to perform fixed-wing flight line and back shop maintenance for 89th Airlift Wing aircraft, as well as back shop support services to 811th Operations Group rotary-wing aircraft. The location of performance is Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The period of performance is Sept. 1, 2018 through Feb. 29, 2024, for a base year with four one-year option periods and an additional six-month option period to extend services in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $23,749,308, are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-18-F-5045).

Arctic Slope Regional Corp. Communications Ltd., Beltsville, Maryland, has been awarded a $20,000,000 bilateral modification (P00022) to contract FA3002-16-C-0004 for contract deliverable for local purchases and services. This modification increases the cumulative annual not-to-exceed ceiling on allowable local purchases and services from $15,000,000 to $35,000,000 to support fiscal 2018 wing requirements under the basic contract. Work will be performed at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $227,991,904. The 338th Specialized Contracting Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas is the contracting activity.

Leidos, Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $15,246,130 ceiling cost-reimbursement contract for high energy combinable fiber laser advanced research effort. This contract seeks to advance the development and demonstration of high-energy laser sources for developing and delivering novel solutions for the next-generation airborne laser weapons. This contract award is the result of a competitive acquisition for which two offers were received. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 22, 2023. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,078,715 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico is the contracting activity.

PAE Government Systems Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $63,118,640 modification (P00007) to Foreign Military Sales (Afghanistan) contract W56HZV-17-C-0117 for national maintenance strategy – ground vehicle support. Work will be performed in Hkia, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2017 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $63,118,640 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Vista Technology Services Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $23,429,947 firm-fixed-price contract for installation status reporting. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 27, 2023. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-18-D-0012).

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $16,805,116 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for non-personal cybersecurity support services. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of March 2, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $5,430,908 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91RUS-18-C-0024).

Tetra Tech-Maytag JV, Pasadena, California, was awarded a $7,840,689 modification (0005 13) to contract W912DY-13-G-0010 for recurring maintenance and minor emergency repair for Defense Logistics Agency fuel systems. Work will be performed in Camp Springs, Maryland; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Bangor, Maine; Westfield, Massachusetts; Winsor Locks, Connecticut; Burlington, Vermont; Dover, Delaware; Martinsburg, West Virginia; Trenton, New Jersey; Annville, Pennsylvania; Lebanon, New York; Newport News, Virginia; Syracuse, New York; Bedford, Massachusetts; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Horsham Township, Pennsylvania; Hampton, Virginia; Baltimore, Maryland; New Hanover Township, New Jersey; Lakehurst, New Jersey; Wilmington, Delaware; Niagara Fall, New York; Mashpee, Massachusetts; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; North Kingstown, Rhode Island; Schenectady, New York; New Windsor, New York; Thule, Greenland; Browns Mills, New Jersey; Springfield, Massachusetts; and Charleston, West Virginia; with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2019. Fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds funds in the amount of $7,840,689 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Advancia Technologies LLC, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is awarded a ceiling amount $21,380,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide Centrally Managed Home Station Role Players services. The ordering period is two years. Work will be performed at 11 active duty and reserve Fleet Marine Force training locations: Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Bogue Field, North Carolina; Quantico Marine Corps Base; Virginia, Fort Story (Joint Expeditionary Base), Virginia, Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia; Camp Pendleton, California; Twenty-nine Palms, California; Bridgeport, California; Fort Hunter Liggett, California; Yuma, Arizona; and Hawaii. Work is expected to be completed August 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,100,000 will be obligated on the first task order immediately following contract award and funds will expire the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5 and 15 US.Code 637. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contract activity (M67854-18-D-7849).

Science Application International Corp., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $95,653,557 modification (P00037) to contract W912DY-16-F-0093 for High Performance Computing Modernization Program Integrated Technical Services-Unrestricted. Work will be performed in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; and Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 18, 2021. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $9,792,230 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

National Conferencing Inc., Dumfries, Virginia, was awarded a $49,600,000 modification (P00007) to contract W9124J-18-D-0002 for Strong Bonds logistical (conference and training) support services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2020. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $13,285,393 firm-fixed-price contract modification exercising Option Period 2 on previously awarded task order HT0011-16-F-0011 for integrated professional services across the Military Health System (MHS). The underlying task order provides professional services to support acceleration of the transformation of the MHS to be a High Reliability Organization (HRO). The exercised option includes additional services, valued at $3,000,000, involving the National Capital Region (NCR), which was omitted from the original award. Also, the additional services create a documented handoff and acknowledgment of receipt for follow-on work from for all 41 action plans resulting from the MHS Review, when closed/completed, as directed by the Medical Operations Group; and identifying priorities for HRO maturation leveraging service best practices to be incorporated into the Defense Health Agency in support of fiscal 2017 NDAA Section 702. Lastly, the additional services created pilots for care pathway development for neuromusculoskeletal (low back pain) and Women Infant Clinical Communities (WICC). Such pilots also include education, training, and onboarding of clinical communities. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,285,393 are being obligated, increasing the overall value of the task order to $39,602,971. The total potential value of the task order, if all options are exercised, is $64,000,000. The Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

