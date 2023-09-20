Up Next at Three Notch Theatre — A Whodunit
The Newtowne Players will present “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” a musical by Rupert Holmes, at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park from September 29 – October 22.
Who killed Edwin Drood? It’s for you to decide!
Based on the unfinished novel by Charles Dickens, “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” is a choose-your-own-adventure musical that tosses the crucial question — whodunit? — into the lap of the audience. With book, music, and lyrics by Mr. Holmes, the musical follows a cast of shady characters, all with a motive of killing Edwin Drood.
The cast has no idea how the show will end until the audience tells them what to do. There are more than 400 possible endings to the show.
Show times: Thursdays-Saturdays 8pm, Sundays 3pm
Adults $20; special discount groups $17; children 6-11 $15; younger than 5 free (not recommended for young children). Buy tickets here.
The cast:
Chairman William Cartwright – Carlton Silvestro
John Jasper – Chad Mildenstein
Rosa Bud – Kristin Kauffman Beaver
Neville Landless – Kenny Faison
Helena Landless – Sophia Campbell
Revered Crisparkle – Wade Thompson
Princess Puffer – Jenny Meisinger
Bazzard – Aidan Cleary Davis
Durdles – Steve Howell
Deputy – William Frech
Edwin Drood – Megan Rankin Herring
James Throttle, Stage Manager – Aliyah English
Ensemble
Elizabeth Campbell, Aliyah English Bethany Fanshawe, Rachael Howell, Anna Williams
Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.