Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Newtowne Players will present “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” a musical by Rupert Holmes, at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park from September 29 – October 22.

​Who killed Edwin Drood? It’s for you to decide!

Based on the unfinished novel by Charles Dickens, “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” is a choose-your-own-adventure musical that tosses the crucial question — whodunit? — into the lap of the audience. With book, music, and lyrics by Mr. Holmes, the musical follows a cast of shady characters, all with a motive of killing Edwin Drood.

The cast has no idea how the show will end until the audience tells them what to do. There are more than 400 possible endings to the show.

Show times: Thursdays-Saturdays 8pm, Sundays 3pm

Adults $20; special discount groups $17; children 6-11 $15; younger than 5 free (not recommended for young children). Buy tickets here.

The cast:

​​Chairman William Cartwright – Carlton Silvestro

John Jasper – Chad Mildenstein

Rosa Bud – Kristin Kauffman Beaver

Neville Landless – Kenny Faison

Helena Landless – Sophia Campbell

Revered Crisparkle – Wade Thompson

Princess Puffer – Jenny Meisinger

Bazzard – Aidan Cleary Davis

Durdles – Steve Howell

Deputy – William Frech

Edwin Drood – Megan Rankin Herring

James Throttle, Stage Manager – Aliyah English

​

Ensemble

Elizabeth Campbell, Aliyah English Bethany Fanshawe, Rachael Howell, Anna Williams

Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

