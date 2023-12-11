UAS Center Offering Summer Internships

The University of Maryland UAS Research and Operations Center is offering 2024 summer internships. The Patuxent Partnership reminds those interested that the application process has started for this full-time, paid program.

The center selects projects and candidates judiciously based on research interest. Students from any accredited university or community college are eligible and welcome to apply.

Four application documents are required. They are:

A resume.

A short description of the intended project.

An endorsement (letter, email, etc.) from an academic/subject matter expert mentor who will advise on the project.

A best-guess cost estimate for the project.

Forward these items to the internship review committee at [email protected].

These paid, full-time positions are located in Southern Maryland at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California, MD, just a few miles from Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

Interns must be US citizens or permanent residents.

Summer 2024 internship program will run from May 29 to early August.

More summer internship information is available here.

