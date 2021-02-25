Two NAWCAD Engineers Earn SBA Award

Two engineers from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division were the recipients of the US Small Business Administration’s annual Tibbetts Award.

Anthony Brescia, a Patuxent River systems engineer, and Thomas Hill, former director of Lakehurst’s procurement group, both received the SBA award for contributions to exceptional execution of the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs (SBIR/SBTT).

“I’m incredibly proud of what Tony and Thomas bring to our Navy,” said NAWCAD commander RADM John Lemmon. “The Tibbetts Award is a well-deserved way to recognize our people and our small business partnerships that advance the operational readiness and lethality of our warfighters.”

Mr. Brescia was recognized for his work on advanced unmanned technologies including Silver Fox, an aerial system deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, and EMILY, a surface rescue and recovery vessel employed by first responders in and out of the DOD. He is one of the earliest Navy managers for SBIR/STTR programs bringing warfighters capability via small business solutions for nearly 40 years.

“I am humbled to receive this award but it has been a team effort since the beginning,” Mr. Brescia said. “I am proud of the team’s dedication and success in delivering capabilities to our national defense, and opportunities for innovative and economic growth.”

Mr. Hill led a team that developed simplified solutions that made contracting with small businesses faster and easier. His efforts increased contract awards by 26% in two years while reducing cycle time. Recently, Mr. Hill and his team executed 79 fully funded contracts in less than a month. He is a champion for using existing authorities to support rapid procurement on small business contracts.

“Sometimes it takes 21 years to be an overnight success,” Mr. Hill said. “Acquisition is a team sport and requires all participants working together to be productive and efficient – it was our specialists who made our program a success.”

NAWCAD advances capability and operational readiness for naval aviation and warfighters. With sites in Patuxent River and St. Inigoes, MD, Lakehurst, NJ, and Orlando, FL, the command is the Navy’s largest warfare center, conducting research, development, test, evaluation, and sustainment of naval platforms and technologies.

This article was provided by NAVAIR News.