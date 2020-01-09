Trump: US Seeks Peace; Holds Big Weapons

The morning after more than a dozen Iranian missiles struck two bases in Iraq, President Donald Trump said, “No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces, and an early-warning system that worked very well,” reports The Washington Post. In a Wednesday morning address to the nation, the president called for peace, but warned the US would use its power to protect its citizens. “The American military has been completely rebuilt under my administration,” he said, “at a cost of 2.5 trillion dollars. US armed forces are stronger than ever before. Our missiles are big, powerful, accurate, lethal and fast.”

US troops in the Middle East reinforce their outposts, bases, and airfields, reports The New York Times. The Pentagon directive impacts the 4,500 troops newly directed to the region atop the roughly 50,000 already there.

DefSec Mark Esper doubles down on no withdrawal from Iraq, “Our policy has not changed. We are not leaving Iraq.” But here’s how an exit could unfold, Military Times recounts the scenario in October after Trump ordered the withdrawal of US troops in Syria: coalition bases folded overnight, vehicles were destroyed, and bases were being bombed as American forces tried to hightail it out.

After the Soleimani slaying US sailors in Bahrain are targeted perhaps more than anywhere else in the Middle East, reports Navy Times. About 9,300 US troops and family members are stationed in the tiny island nation and present a unique target of opportunity for Iran-backed cells.

To determine status for Agent Orange VA benefits, a new interactive map helps “blue water” Vietnam veterans locate ship positions, reports Military Times. The map could help ill Vietnam veterans who served on US ships during the war determine whether they could be eligible for Agent Orange-related benefits. A retired Navy chief radioman has teamed with a Florida-based law firm to make the map available to “blue water” Vietnam veterans, their widows, and anyone interested in seeing where Navy and Coast Guard vessels served offshore during the decade-long conflict.

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) was named chairman of Senate vets committee, reports Military Times.

B-52s deployed to Diego Garcia amid Iran tensions, according to an Air Force Times account of a CNN tweet. CNN reported six B-52s deployed to the military base on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia. The Pentagon declined to confirm this report on the B-52s or any other deployment, citing operational security concerns.

An estimated $380 billion is needed to maintain the Navy-Marine Corps aviation fleet in the future, reports USNI News. The Congressional Budget Office’s estimate is to retain the current aviation fleet for 30 years, during which time $12B annually is needed to replace/keep its 4,000 aircraft mix of fighters, helicopters/tiltrotor, trainers and surveillance, communication, cargo, and utility aircraft.

Germany and other NATO allies are pulling out of central Iraq amid security concerns, reports Stars and Stripes. The move follows suspension of an alliance mission to train Iraqi forces. Germany will send 30 of its 120 soldiers in Iraq to Jordan and Kuwait while others will remain positioned in the less volatile Kurdistan region. Some of Canada’s 500 troops in Iraq will be temporarily moved to Kuwait.

Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity team warns public and private organizations of Iranian threats, reports Fifth Domain.

Puerto Rico residents are sleeping outside as aftershocks rock the region following another deadly earthquake Tuesday, reports CNN. The Jan. 7 earthquake is the strongest and likely most damaging of hundreds of temblors that have struck the island since December 28.

Kapsuun Group LLC, Lorton, Virginia, has been awarded a $14,535,027 firm-fixed-price contract for A4/A6 staff support services. Work will be performed at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, and is expected to be complete by July 9, 2025. This award is the result of direct award acquisition with one offer being received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,719,657 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Combat Command’s Acquisition Management Integration Center, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-20-C-0002).

