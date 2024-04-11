It will be a dirt-flying, rolling smoke-filled, high-horsepower, adrenaline-packed good time for the entire family!

We do not recommend bringing dogs because of the extremely loud environment.

The trucks can be LOUD, so we suggest bringing ear protection for those sensitive to loud noises (especially young children).

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Outside coolers and alcohol are not permitted.

Ticket purchases are cash only, but there is an ATM on-site.

Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 5-12. Kids under 5 are free.

Tickets can only be purchased at the gates of the event.

The gates will open at 3 pm, and the pull will begin at 5 pm.

For over 30 years Great Mills Trading Post has been serving the community as a general contractor for commercial building needs in all major industries. Our clients include local, county, state, and federal governments, including St. Mary’s County Public Works & Transportation Department, St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, Maryland State Highway Administration, Patuxent River Naval Air Station, the US Navy, and more.

