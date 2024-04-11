Truck & Tractor Pull Saturday April 13
Get ready! Battle by the Bay Truck and Tractor Pull, presented by Great Mills Trading Post, is this weekend! Here’s what you need to know about the event on Saturday, April 13:
Battle by the Bay Truck and Tractor Pull will take place at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, MD, on Saturday, April 13. (Rain date April 14.)
The gates will open at 3 pm, and the pull will begin at 5 pm.
Tickets can only be purchased at the gates of the event.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 5-12. Kids under 5 are free.
Ticket purchases are cash only, but there is an ATM on-site.
Folding chairs are allowed for lawn seating.
Outside coolers and alcohol are not permitted.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The trucks can be LOUD, so we suggest bringing ear protection for those sensitive to loud noises (especially young children).
We do not recommend bringing dogs because of the extremely loud environment.
This will be Dragon Motorsports First Pull of 2024!
It will be a dirt-flying, rolling smoke-filled, high-horsepower, adrenaline-packed good time for the entire family!
