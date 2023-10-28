Tribute to Freedom Seekers on Nov. 1

The public is invited to a celebration of equity and justice for the unveiling of brass “stopping stones” commemorating five local freedom seekers who risked their lives attempting to escape bondage in St. Mary’s County in the 1800s.

The November 1 ceremony will take place from 4 to 5pm at the Old Jail Museum and Leonardtown Visitor Center on the lawn of the St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse in downtown Leonardtown. It will be followed by a brief reception. The Old Jail Museum is a significant location of this story – the five freedom seekers were all subsequently held at the Old Jail site after being recaptured during their flight.

The commemoration will be highlighted by local dignitaries and guests recounting the freedom seeker’s stories as well as vocal, dance, and other artistic presentations from area high school students in recognition of justice and equity for all.

The official stopping stones will also be unveiled to the public as a permanent reminder of their stories and hope for a better and more just society in the future.

The winners of an art contest open to area students will also be announced that day. To learn more about this contest and how to participate, email [email protected].

To learn more about some of the freedom seekers, check out these videos:

The Old Jail & the Underground Railroad: https://fb.watch/liNU9jainm/

Freedom Seekers in the U.S. Colored Troops: https://fb.watch/mSR1raq8JG/

Abolitionists in St. Mary’s County: https://fb.watch/kahq_tfvrb/

Women Abolitionists in Leonardtown: https://fb.watch/mSR4ecgV_A/

Underground Railroad in St. Mary’s County: https://fb.watch/mSR6s8Ee8N/

Learn more about history from the St. Mary’s County Historical Society

Headquartered in historic Tudor Hall in Leonardtown, the Historical Society is open Wednesdays through Friday from 11am to 4pm and on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.