Triad Council Hosting Coffee With the Sheriff

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 · Leave a Comment

(Pexels.com photo by Toni Cuenca)

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services and the Triad/SALT Council invite local senior citizens to Coffee With the Sheriff at 10am Thursday, July 20, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center.

Seniors, are you interested in learning more about the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office or do you who want to know more about local issues? This is an opportunity to ask St. Mary’s Sheriff Steven Hall directly.

The event is free, but registration is required. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1073.

The senior center is at 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road in Great Mills, MD.

