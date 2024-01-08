Transportation Foundation Offers Scholarships

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, January 8, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The National Defense Transportation Association has announced open season for scholarship applications for the 2024-2025 academic year. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the program.

Applications are being accepted now through April 15 via email at [email protected].

NDTA wants to provide scholarships to students pursuing an education in logistics, transportation, or passenger travel. The goal is to foster the growth and development of logistics and transportation professionals.

Not only does NDTA provide students with scholarships, but we provide those same students with the opportunity to join its Industry Connect Program.

To learn about the scholarship qualification details and to see what it takes to apply for a scholarship, click here, call 703-751-5011, or email at [email protected]. Read student testimonials from previous scholarship recipients to learn about the impact it has had on their studies.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.