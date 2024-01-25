TPP’s Green Honored at CSM Commencement

CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson, left, Bonnie Green, CSM Board of Trustee member Bonnie Green, and CSM Board of Trustee Chair Shawn Coates pose for a photo. (Photo courtesy of College of Southern Maryland)

The College of Southern Maryland recognized 434 candidates for 350 degrees and 171 certificates during its 25th winter commencement January 12. Before the degrees were awarded, Bonnie Green, executive director of The Patuxent Partnership, was presented with the Trustee Distinguished Service Award.

CSM Board of Trustees Chair Shawn Coates presented the award.

“Since 2007, The Patuxent Partnership has been a loyal supporter and advocate of CSM, having committed more than $400,000 in funding for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics scholarships, the CSM Robotics Team – “The Talons,” STEM programming, and cybersecurity initiatives,” Mr. Coates said.

More recently, Mr. Coates added, Ms. Green found support to enhance, expand, and upgrade the College of Southern Maryland cyber labs at CSM’s Leonardtown and Prince Frederick campuses through the Southern Maryland 2030 Workforce Development initiative. Ms. Green is passionate about education and understands how important it is to partner with CSM to create vitality in the community, he said.

“I am honored to acknowledge publicly – my dear colleague and thought partner, Bonnie Green,” said Dr. Yolanda Wilson, CSM president. “Bonnie, thank you for your warm welcome when first we met, your steadfast outreach these last 12 months, and your ongoing transparent discussions with me and my CSM team to help us get better, partner better, and serve better this wonderful Southern Maryland region we call home. You are true advocate of education and friend to our students!”

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

