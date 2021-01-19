TPP Virtual Event Features NASA’s Bolden

Former NASA administrator and Navy test pilot Charles Bolden will be the featured speaker at a virtual event hosted by The Patuxent Partnership and the Center for the Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The free event will be held from 1 to 2 pm Wednesday, February 10.

MAJ GEN Bolden will discuss “My Journey to NASA and Becoming a Soft Power Advocate.”

Mr. Bolden was the NASA administrator for eight years, a retired US Marine Corps major general, and a former astronaut who flew on four Space Shuttle missions.

MAJ GEN Bolden was selected as an astronaut candidate by NASA in 1980. He was a member of the NASA Astronaut Corps until 1994 when he returned to assignments in the Marine Corps, first as the deputy commandant of midshipmen at the US Naval Academy, effective June 27, 1994. In July 1997, he was assigned as the deputy commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force.

From February to June 1998, he served as commanding general, I MEF (Forward) in support of Operation Desert Thunder in Kuwait. In July 1998, he was promoted to his final rank of major general and assumed his duties as the deputy commander of US Forces Japan. He then served as the commanding general, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, from August 9, 2000, until August 2002.

He retired from the military in August 2004.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

The Center for the Study of Democracy was founded in 2002 as a joint initiative of St. Mary’s College and its partner institution, Historic St. Mary’s City. It explores contemporary and historical issues associated with the ideas of democracy, liberty, and justice in national and international contexts. It facilitates activities that strengthen democracy and the rule of law, enhance security and individual freedoms, invigorate civil society, encourage free enterprise, and increase economic, environmental, educational, and cultural equity.

