TPP to Present Vertical Lift Discussion
The Patuxent Partnership will present a panel discussion, “Vertical Lift: The Sky’s the Limit,” with keynote speaker BRIG GEN Matthew Mowery, assistant deputy commandant for aviation at the US Marine Corps headquarters.
5 to 7pm Wednesday, March 15
Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, Lexington Park, MD
Panel presenters also include the Association of Naval Aviation and the Marine Corps Aviation Association.
Panelists scheduled include:
- COL Bob “Rider” Finneran, Branch Head, Air Warfare Systems/Assault Support at HQMC Aviation
- COL Victor “Mooch” Argobright, Program Manager, Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program (PMA-263)
- CDR Pat “Butters” Morley, Rotary Aircraft Branch Head (N980R); Future Vertical Lift (Maritime Strike)/MH-60S; Air Warfare, OPNAV N98, 5D453
- Erin Lesko, Advanced Development Team Program Manager
Attire is business casual/military uniform of the day.
About The Patuxent Partnership
The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.
To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.