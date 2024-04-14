TPP Seeks Companies to Host Apprenticeships

The Apprenticeship Maryland Program/Tech Jobs Rule (AMP/TJR) and the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center welcome local companies to participate in the Youth Apprenticeship Program. The Patuxent Partnership want to increase the number of apprentices and business partners for the 2024-25 school year.

Employers interested in the program should fill out a 2024-25 industry request form here.

Talented tech center students who are interested in skilled work in manufacturing, business operations, and STEM fields are given paid apprenticeship opportunities with local industry and the government. These organizations assess the demand for skilled workers in specific areas.

When there is a need for specific work expertise, paid apprenticeship opportunities are established. Students who will be entering their final year of high school and have completed at least one to two years at the Forrest Center, are eligible to apply for these apprenticeship opportunities. There is an interview process after which, in conjunction with student resumes and academic performance, students are hired.

Check out this video for employers.

Mary Jane Selph is the Tech Jobs Rule apprenticeship coordinator for The Patuxent Partnership. She may be reached at [email protected].

