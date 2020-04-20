TPP Reminders: Webinars, Virtual Interview Day

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, April 20, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership continues to share information from the agencies located on military installations Fort Meade and Aberdeen Proving Ground that might be of value to its members and colleagues. TPP is also promoting the May 5 Experienced Professional Virtual Interview Day at Patuxent River.

From Fort Meade Alliance — Acquisition Guidance Webinar Series

During this critical time when communication is key to the operation of an organization, the Fort Meade Alliance is pleased to present it Acquisition Guidance Webinar Series.

Tuesday, April 21, at 9 am – NSA and MPO

NSA’s Diane Dunshee, Deputy Director, Business Management & Acquisition, Deputy Senior Acquisition Executive, and Mollie Quasny, Chief of the Maryland Procurement Office.

Register here.

Friday, April 24, at 9 am – DISA and OSBP

DISA’s Doug Packard, Director of the Procurement Directorate and Chief of the DITCO, and Carlen Capenos, Director, Office of Small Business Programs.

Register here.

Pax River Virtual Mid-Career Level Experienced Professionals Interview Day

Tuesday, May 5, from 9 am – 4 pm

Seeking professionals with experience in engineering, mathematics, statistics, cybersecurity, information technology, physical science, program management, logistics, industrial specialist, and many more disciplines.

Register here. Request registration by Thursday, April 23.

Please note, not every applicant will be selected for an interview during the virtual event. It is beneficial for you to have the most up-to-date information in the resume repository as they are continually sourcing.

For more information, contact Wanda S. Cricchi, Human Capital Consultant, Special Recruitment Office, Human Capital Management Department, NAWCAD,

at wanda.cricchi@navy.mil.

Complete TPP Survey

The Patuxent Partnership wants to continue to engage with its bership and bring themograms of value. TPP welcomes ideas, input, and creativity. Please share suggestions and topics for possible webinars and programs that can be held in virtual platforms.

There is a brief survey (just two questions) to collect ideas and look forward to staying connected in new and exciting ways.

Find the survey here or contact Jen Brown, TPP programs and membership director, at jennifer.brown@paxpartnership.org.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.