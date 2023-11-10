TPP Program Welcomes Author Brent Sadler

The Patuxent Partnership and the Center for the Study of Democracy will present an evening with author Brent Sadler.

Thursday, November 29 / 5:30 – 7pm

St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s St. Mary’s Hall

47458 Trinity Church Road, St. Mary’s City

Mr. Sadler is the author of “U.S. Naval Power in the 21st Century – A New Strategy for Facing the Chinese and Russian Threat.” He is a retired submariner and adviser to senior naval commanders and the Defense Department. Currently, he is a senior research fellow at the Naval Warfare and Advanced Technology at the Center for National Defense

US Naval Institute’s Book Overview

This nation’s Cold War and Global War on Terror defense structures need an update. “US Naval Power in the 21st Century” provides such a framework for the changed world we live in, offering a detailed roadmap that shows how the United States can field a war-winning fleet that can also compete aggressively in peacetime against dangerous competitors unlike any the nation has faced before.

Mr. Sadler presents a compelling new strategy and organizing approach that he calls naval statecraft, which acknowledges the centrality and importance of the maritime domain. While similar in scale and scope to Cold War containment strategies against the Soviets, naval statecraft is much more. It must be to challenge China’s involvement in global supply chains, which gives that country significant financial heft and influence around the world. Unlike what existed during of the Cold War, however, Sadler provides a unique vision for competing with China and Russia.

Rather than simply calling for better coordinated US diplomacy, military operations, and economic statecraft, Mr. Sadler argues for integrating the levers of national power coherently and in a sustainable way. This is no small feat, and his approach is informed by a long career rich in working with various agencies of government, foreign militaries (including hostile ones), and US allies. It is an approach imminently appropriate to our times but comes with a realization that the nation is not ready for the competition it faces from China and Russia.

To view the full book review/article, click here.

