TPP Pathways Scholarship Accepting Applications

December 31, 2023

Applications are now being accepted for The Patuxent Partnership Pathways Scholarship. The deadline to apply is January 31, 2024.

The scholarship will be awarded to graduating high school seniors who plan to attend the College of Southern Maryland and major in engineering to support workforce development at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

Students will be eligible to receive a full scholarship to cover tuition, fees, and books for up to two years, provided they continue to meet the eligibility requirements and remain in good standing.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.