TPP Extends Member of Year Nomination Deadline

The Patuxent Partnership is accepting nominations for its 2019 Member of the Year award. To accommodate the recent changes in work scheduling, the nominations are now due May 1, 2020.

The Patuxent Partnership Member of the Year Award recognizes a corporate member that best exemplifies outstanding leadership, community support, and commitment to the economic growth and development of Southern Maryland. The Member of the Year Award is presented at The Patuxent Partnership’s annual members dinner.

Previous winners include Naval Systems Inc. (NSI), Aviation Systems Engineering Company, Raytheon, HTii, Northrop Grumman Corporation, AVIAN LLC, and Lockheed Martin.

To be considered for the award, members must demonstrate strength in business performance, employee culture, community affairs, and volunteer activities. Nominees must be members in good standing for a minimum of one year. Nominations are due Friday, May 1.

The nomination form can be found online here.

For more information, contact Shelley Frey at shelley.frey@paxpartnership.org or 301-866-1739 x301.

