TPP Dec. 13 Panel Topic: Marine Aviation

US Marine Corps COL Scott “Shady” Shadforth will be the moderator at The Patuxent Partnership, Association of Naval Aviation, and Marine Corps Aviation Association panel — “Project Eagle: The Marine Aviation Roadmap to 2040” — on December 13.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 | 5 – 7pm

Pax River Naval Air Museum – Flight Technology Hall

22165 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD

COL Shadforth is the commanding officer of the Marine Aviation Detachment.

Panelists will be:

BGEN Stephen “Beast” Lightfoot, USMC – Director, Combat Capabilities Directorate (CDD)

COL Nathan “MOG” Marvel, USMC- Science and Technology & Rapid Capabilities Office Director, Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL)

COL “Huk” Joyce, USMC – Assistant Deputy Commandant/Aviation (ADC/A)

BGEN David “Angus” Walsh, USMC – Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command (MARCORSYSCOM)

Erin Lesko, Advanced Development Team, NAVAIR PEO(A)

Register here. $15 paid in advance before noon Tuesday, December 12; $25 at the door.

