November 30, 2023

TPP Dec. 13 Panel Topic: Marine Aviation

Panel

US Marine Corps COL Scott “Shady” Shadforth will be the moderator at The Patuxent Partnership, Association of Naval Aviation, and Marine Corps Aviation Association panel — “Project Eagle: The Marine Aviation Roadmap to 2040” — on December 13.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023  |  5 – 7pm
Pax River Naval Air Museum – Flight Technology Hall
22165 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD

COL Shadforth is the commanding officer of the Marine Aviation Detachment.

Panelists will be:

  • BGEN Stephen “Beast” Lightfoot, USMC – Director, Combat Capabilities Directorate (CDD)
  • COL Nathan “MOG” Marvel, USMC- Science and Technology & Rapid Capabilities Office Director, Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL)
  • COL “Huk” Joyce, USMC – Assistant Deputy Commandant/Aviation (ADC/A)
  • BGEN David “Angus” Walsh, USMC – Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command (MARCORSYSCOM)
  • Erin Lesko, Advanced Development Team, NAVAIR PEO(A)

Register here. $15 paid in advance before noon Tuesday, December 12; $25 at the door.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.

