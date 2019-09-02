Tobacco Town Hall Focuses on New Law

A new law goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2019, that prohibits the sale of tobacco to anyone under the age of 21 years old. On Sept. 26, 2019, the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will hold a Tobacco Town Hall to address the new law and discuss tobacco issues and ways to quit smoking. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown supports the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership.

The Tobacco Town Hall will be held from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, Sept. 26, at Tolerance Hall at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds at 42455 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown.

The previous law held that tobacco and electronic vapor products could be used and sold to anyone older than 18. The new law includes vapor products.

Join the Tobacco Free Living Action Committee at the town hall to learn more. Information and resources to help with quitting tobacco use will be available at the event.

Guest speakers for the event include Laura Hale, American Heart Association; Kathy Hoke, Legal Resource Center at the University of Maryland; Dr. Monika Lee, MedStar Medical Group at St. Clements; and Sgt. Stephen Myers, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information about the event, please contact the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership at 301-475-6777 or at stmaryspartnership@gmail.com.

