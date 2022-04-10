Tickets on Sale for Jazz & Seafood Fest

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, April 10, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Tickets are now on sale for the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival to be held July 8-10 in St. Mary’s County.

The festival, one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events held along the shores of the Potomac River and in Leonardtown, will feature jazz artists during the three-day jazz weekend.

The popular event, which has become known in the past two decades for showcasing local culinary delicacies of Maryland’s Mother County in addition to renowned, national jazz talent, will feature three days of jazz fun. The Maryland Office of Tourism recognized the 20th anniversary festival in 2019 with the “Maximizing Opportunities Award” – the only event in Maryland to receive such distinction.

On Friday, July 8, 2022, the festivities kick off with a welcome reception at the Inn at Leonardtown with music and light fare in the early afternoon.

Then, later there will be a jazz cocktail reception at the Fenwick Inn featuring live music, drinks, and food. The highlight of the night will be a free concert in Leonardtown at 6 pm featuring the Eric Byrd Trio. The night will be capped off with an elegant All-White Party at 9 pm.

Saturday, July 9, 2022, is the main event on the grounds of St. Clement’s Island Museum along the Potomac River in Colton’s Point, 20 minutes from Leonardtown.

This year will feature four acts. Opening the day at noon will be the Howard University Jazz Quartet. Then, the music continues at 2:30 pm with local favorite Latrice Carr followed by Brian Simpson at 5 pm. The day ends with nationally acclaimed jazz artist Kim Waters at 7 pm.

Food vendors offering a variety of seafood and other Southern Maryland fare will be available throughout the day. Free water taxi rides around St. Clement’s Island, the first landing of English settlers in Maryland in 1634, will be offered, as well as free admission to the museum. Special memorabilia commemorating the festival, including a music poster with this year’s design, will be on sale. The party continues back in Leonardtown with an after-party at Brudergarten at 10 pm.

Sunday, July 10, 2022, businesses in Leonardtown once again will be the host of various jazz-themed activities, including jazz brunches at several in-town restaurants and jazz events at Port of Leonardtown Winery. Jazz cruises on Breton Bay also will be offered Friday and Sunday.

Tickets and VIP and discount packages are available here. Or visit the event’s Facebook page.