The Haunting at Piney Point Oct. 27-28

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 20, 2023 · Leave a Comment

“The Haunting at Piney Point: A Family Friendly Halloween Experience” will be presented on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, from 5 to 9pm at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park.

For two nights only, the wooden watermen boats on display in the Maritime Building, which once plied the waters of the Potomac and Chesapeake, will transform into haunted pirate galleons and local “afterlife” wildlife will come out to play.

This self-guided Halloween-themed tour is free to the public and appropriate for all ages. The exhibit features mild Halloween fun with low lighting and spooky sounds, but no gore, jump scares, or any other shockers. Stairs are present in parts of the museum, but the rest of the exhibit is wheelchair accessible.

The main museum building will remain open for restroom use and gift shop purchases. Rips Hotdogs will be on site October 27 offering food and snack options to purchase.

For more information about the event, go to Facebook.com/1836Light or call the museum at 301-994–1471.

The museum is at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point, MD.