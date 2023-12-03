Testing of Calvert Cliffs Sirens Dec. 4

There will be a full-cycle test of the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Dorchester counties on December 4, 2023, at noon.

This includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. All citizens should be aware of this scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family, and neighbors.

The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune in to one of the local radio stations for information and instructions.