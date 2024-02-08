TEDxGreatMills — 1 Evening, 6 Speakers

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, February 8, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Tickets are now available for the next TEDxGreatMills presentation at 7pm February 24. It will be held at Three Notch Theatre at 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

Click here for more information and to register.

What is TEDx?

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. The event is called TEDxGreatMills, where x = independently organized TED event. At TEDxGreatMills events, TED Talks video and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group.