Join TEDx for a live, in-person series of thought-provoking talks on the theme of transformation, October 22, 2022, 3 to 6 pm at Three Notch Theatre, 21744 South Coral Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

speakers explore transformations – in our families, via music, in our brains, and via indigenous knowledge to save our shared environment.

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED has created a program called TEDx, a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.

Our event is called TEDxGreatMills, where x = independently organized TED event. At our TEDxGreatMills event, TED Talks video and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events, including TEDxGreatMills, are self-organized.

For more information visit the TEDxGreatMills Website and the TEDxGreatMills Facebook Page.