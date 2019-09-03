Technovation Opens AI Opportunities

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Parents and children can learn about artificial intelligence by participating in Technovation Families, a free, hands-on artificial intelligence education competition. The program is sponsored by The Patuxent Partnership.

Technovation Families brings families, schools, communities, and technology know-it-alls together in one place to give everyone the chance to learn, play, and create with AI.

During the course of 11 sessions at the Lexington Park Library, families will work through lessons that provide different concepts and activities, eventually leading to the creation of a final project, an invention that solves a problem in their community using AI. By using the lessons, families will learn foundational skills that are needed to make use of and explore aspects of AI, while participating in hands-on activities where they get to actually engage in building AI agents. After they finish all of the lessons, families should have a well-rounded understanding of AI and how it can be used to help solve tough problems in their own communities. Every participating family will have an opportunity to submit their inventions to the AI World Championship in San Francisco.

Register online to attend the 11 mentor-led sessions at the Lexington Park Library this fall, starting Sept. 16, 2019. All of the sessions are Monday evenings, from 5:45 to 7:45 pm. Healthy snacks will be provided to participants.

Each team must have at least one adult and one child, with a maximum of two adults and four children on a single team. There is no minimum age, but all children must be 16 or younger on Jan. 1, 2020. At least one adult on each team must be the legal guardian of at least one of the team’s children. A parent or guardian must stay with the team for the entire session each time.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.